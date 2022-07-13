Logout
Subscribe
Login
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
71.5 F
Milwaukee
Login
Become an Insider
Logout
HomeWealth Management Learning CenterThe power shift in housing
In Partnership with AnnexSponsored Content

The power shift in housing

By Annex Wealth Management

-

Last updated on July 13th, 2022 at 02:11 pm

Rising interest rates are colliding with recession concerns. Cancellations for purchase agreements climbed to 60,000 in June.

Talk With Annex Wealth Management

Have questions about financial and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, investment management, insurance assessment, 401(k) plans for business, tax preparation and planning or other topics? Annex Wealth Management is here to help.

Call (262) 800-5719

Email Us

Visit Our Site

Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.

Copyright ©2022 BizTimes Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.