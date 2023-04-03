Logout
Monday, April 3, 2023
The pause and the pivot.

By Annex Wealth Management

-

Strengths include the outperformance of the Nasdaq–and stocks in general. Weakness is the potential for falling market breadth along with stocks falling below the 200 day moving average. Opportunities exist with China reopening along with other Emerging Market potential. Threats still exist with inflation being stickier.

