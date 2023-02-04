A strong jobs report could throw a wrench into the Fed’s plan to slow growth, with unemployment at a 50 year low. What does that mean for the Fed’s job and when is the much-anticipated recession? Unique market circumstances could lead to unique historical outcomes. Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.
The Fed Meeting, A Big Week In Earnings, & A Surprising Job Number
