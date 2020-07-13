Taking the confusion out of Medicare

Employees have many questions when they approach retirement. Things like, when can I enroll in Medicare, how do I enroll and what are my Medicare options? These questions can create many emotions and uncertainty. We understand.

Network Health has been improving the lives of Wisconsin business owners, individuals and families for more than 35 years. As a local provider-owned health plan we transform our communities’ health and well-being.

Network Health’s Navigating Medicare program educates people aged 64 and up on several parts of Medicare including the following.

The Medicare Alphabet – Parts A, B, C and D

Enrollment – How and when to enroll

Coverage – What types of Medicare coverage are available

Getting Prepared – With our hands-on guide

Comparing Options – Employer plans vs. Medicare

The program is offered to Wisconsin employers in the Network Health service area, free of cost.

Network Health doesn’t bombard people with health insurance language. We talk like people, not insurance dictionaries. Our plain-language approach—paired with high-rated customer service—provides the ultimate support to help people navigate the confusing world of health insurance and Medicare.

We know Medicare, so you don’t have to. We also know Wisconsin. Let Network Health help bring confidence to the conversation about Medicare.

To find out more about the Navigating Medicare program and how Network Health can help educate your employees, call 800-983-7587.