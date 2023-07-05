Strattec restructures joint venture ownership with German firm

Strattec Security Corp.
The Strattec Security Corp. headquarters in Glendale.

Strattec Security Corp. has sold the ownership of its Vehicle Access Systems Technologies LLC joint venture to Witte Automotive as of June 30. In exchange, Glendale-based Strattec received $18.5 million, Witte’s 20% minority stake in Strattec Power Access LLC and the net assets of VAST LLC’s Korea branch office. VAST is a joint venture that grew

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

