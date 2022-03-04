Silver Lake home sold for $3.25 million

A Waukesha County home on the shores of Silver Lake has sold for $3.25 million, according to state property transaction records.

Sold by John and Kim Seipel of Pewaukee, the home was constructed in 2015 and featured in a 2018 issue of Lake Shore Living magazine. According to a real estate listing, the 5,437-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and features hickory hardwood floors, Brazilian Ipe decks, honed quartzite kitchen counters, Calcutta marble in the primary bath, as well as authentic barn doors and beams.

The home, which is located in the village of Summit, was purchased by Grant W. Moehring, who works as an emergency medicine doctor in the Waukesha area.

It was last assessed at $1,267,200 in 2021, according to Waukesha County property tax records.