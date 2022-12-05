Sheboygan Paint Company names new president and CEO

Industrial coatings manufacturer Sheboygan Paint Company has named Paul Krueger as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 3. He will replace current CEO Peter Kirton, who will retire at the end of the year.

Krueger has 35 years of industrial coatings experience, previously working for the packaging coatings division for Valspar and Sherwin-Williams, which acquired Valspar in 2017.

“The (Sheboygan Paint) company’s position as an innovative, service-driven, midsized company – coupled with its investment in novel technology development – offers tremendous potential to our customers and employees,” said Krueger. “I look forward to leading the organization toward its vision of becoming the most recognized family-owned industrial coatings company in the U.S.”

