Serial entrepreneur Jeremy Fojut and leaders of Sift Healthcare and Marathon Laundry Machines to receive entrepreneurship awards at Dec. 8 Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Fojut
Jeremy Fojut

Last updated on December 1st, 2022 at 05:07 pm

Serial entrepreneur Jeremy Fojut, the co-founder and chief executive officer of The Like|Minded Company; Justin Nicols, the founder and CEO of Milwaukee-based Sift Healthcare; and Glenn Reid, funder of Milwaukee-based Marathon Machines Inc., will be recognized for excellence in entrepreneurship at the BizTimes Media Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum, to be held at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee on Dec. 8.

Justin Nicols
Justin Nicols

The Like|Minded Company is a software platform that utilizes algorithms to connect individuals within an organization to help them meet and form lasting relationships with their colleagues.

Fojut is also co-founder and chief idea officer of NEWaukee, and co-founder of Newance, Place Based Development and Art Milwaukee. Like|Minded’s other co-founders: Benjamin Juarez and Angela Damiani, will also be recognized.

Founded in 2017, Sift Healthcare is a data science company that helps health care providers receive increased patient payment and payer reimbursement. Earlier this year, it closed a $9 million Series A funding round. Last year it completed a $2.5 million funding round.

Glenn Reid
Glenn Reid

Marathon Machines recently launched a new model of its combined washing machine and dryer. Reid created the combined washing machine and dryer, which can provide data to its users via a smartphone app.

Earlier in his career, Reid was director of engineering, consumer applications, for Apple Computer and spearheaded the creation of iMovie 1.0.

At the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum Fojut, Nicols and Reid will share stories and lessons learned from their entrepreneurial journeys. Click here to register.

Also planned for the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum, Oldenburg Group founder Wayne Oldenburg will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Theresa Nemetz, the founder and president of Great Lakes Shore Excursions and Milwaukee Food & City Tours, will receive the Regional Spirit Award.

In addition, three businesses will receive innovation awards:

At the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum leaders from those companies will talk about their innovations, and how they innovate.

The Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group and Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. In addition, Vistage is a supporting sponsor for the event.

Click here to register for the event.

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

