Serial entrepreneur Jeremy Fojut and leaders of Sift Healthcare and Marathon Laundry Machines to receive entrepreneurship awards at Dec. 8 Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum

Serial entrepreneur Jeremy Fojut, the co-founder and chief executive officer of The Like|Minded Company; Justin Nicols, the founder and CEO of Milwaukee-based Sift Healthcare; and Glenn Reid, funder of Milwaukee-based Marathon Machines Inc., will be recognized for excellence in entrepreneurship at the BizTimes Media Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum, to be held at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee on Dec. 8.

The Like|Minded Company is a software platform that utilizes algorithms to connect individuals within an organization to help them meet and form lasting relationships with their colleagues.

Fojut is also co-founder and chief idea officer of NEWaukee, and co-founder of Newance, Place Based Development and Art Milwaukee. Like|Minded’s other co-founders: Benjamin Juarez and Angela Damiani, will also be recognized.

Founded in 2017, Sift Healthcare is a data science company that helps health care providers receive increased patient payment and payer reimbursement. Earlier this year, it closed a $9 million Series A funding round. Last year it completed a $2.5 million funding round.

Marathon Machines recently launched a new model of its combined washing machine and dryer. Reid created the combined washing machine and dryer, which can provide data to its users via a smartphone app.

Earlier in his career, Reid was director of engineering, consumer applications, for Apple Computer and spearheaded the creation of iMovie 1.0.

At the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum Fojut, Nicols and Reid will share stories and lessons learned from their entrepreneurial journeys. Click here to register.

Also planned for the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum, Oldenburg Group founder Wayne Oldenburg will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Theresa Nemetz, the founder and president of Great Lakes Shore Excursions and Milwaukee Food & City Tours, will receive the Regional Spirit Award.

In addition, three businesses will receive innovation awards:

At the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum leaders from those companies will talk about their innovations, and how they innovate.

The Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group and Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. In addition, Vistage is a supporting sponsor for the event.

Click here to register for the event.