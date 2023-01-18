Scooter’s Coffee planned at Forest Home and 60th

Growing drive-thru coffee chain Scooter’s Coffee is planning a location at West Forest Home Avenue and South 60th Street on Milwaukee’s south side.

A Scooter’s franchisee recently applied to the city of Milwaukee for a permit to construct a 664-square-foot drive-thru-only building and drive-thru lanes on a vacant grassy lot at 6023 W. Forest Home Ave. The property will front West Forest Home Avenue, but sits behind the strip mall at 6015 W. Forest Home Ave.

If the project receives all its necessary approvals, it would become the second Scooter’s Coffee in the Milwaukee area. According to the company’s website, a location already exists at 2150 Miller Park Way near the intersection of Miller Park Way and West Lincoln Avenue.

The Nebraska-based company has about 11 locations across the state, and dozens more nationwide.

