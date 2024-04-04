Scherrer Construction names new president

Burlington-based Scherrer Construction
announced that Benjamin Templin
has been promoted to president of the company. He previously served as executive vice president, and has worked for the company since 2010.
Templin has more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry and has a degree in architectural engineering and building construction management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He graduated from MSOE in 1991.
Scherrer Construction was founded in 1928. Templin is the first president of the company from outside of the Scherrer family.
"His vision, leadership skills, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence make him the perfect leader for our family-owned company," said Jim Scherrer
, CEO of Scherrer Construction.
The company has more than 100 employees and offices in Burlington and Wausau.