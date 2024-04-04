Scherrer Construction names new president

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Benjamin Templin

Burlington-based Scherrer Construction announced that Benjamin Templin has been promoted to president of the company. He previously served as executive vice president, and has worked for the company since 2010. Templin has more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry and has a degree in architectural engineering and building construction management from the Milwaukee

