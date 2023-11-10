Saul Newton to step into leadership role at Disability:IN Wisconsin

Longtime executive director Judy Quigley to retire from nonprofit at end of year

By
Cara Spoto
-
Saul Newton

Saul Newton is slated to step into the top leadership post at Disability:IN Wisconsin early next year, following the retirement of current executive director Judy Quigley. Newton, who was the founding chief executive officer of The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, stepped down from leading that organization after eight years in October. Since that time, he

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR