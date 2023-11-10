Saul Newton to step into leadership role at Disability:IN Wisconsin

is slated to step into the top leadership post atearly next year, following the retirement of current executive director. Newton, who was the founding chief executive officer of, stepped down from leading that organization after eight years in October. Since that time, he has been quietly serving with Disability:IN Wisconsin, the state chapter of the national Disability:IN organization, based in Virginia. In a post on social media on Thursday, Newton announced that he would be taking over the reins of the nonprofit's Wisconsin chapter, which is dedicated to advancing, improving, and expanding employment outcomes for people with disabilities, following Quigley’s retirement. “I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of diverse perspectives and the invaluable contributions of individuals with disabilities in the workforce. I am deeply committed to advancing our mission, promoting disability inclusion, and fostering collaborative relationships with businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies in Wisconsin,” Newton wrote. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as executive director of this organization and to work alongside its dedicated members, partners, and stakeholders … Judy's remarkable leadership has laid a strong foundation for Disability:IN Wisconsin, and I am committed to building upon her legacy.”In a press release issued Thursday, Quigley, who is slated to retire in late December, thanked Disibility: IN’s board of directors and committee volunteers, as well as other staff and supporters. “Starting with our six founding businesses who made the commitment to create more inclusive workforces to where we are today is quite an accomplishment,” Quigley said. “It’s amazing how much has been accomplished over the past 5 years, but it couldn’t have happened without all of them, and they have my heartfelt thanks for all their support. I’d also like to extend a warm welcome to Saul Newton, who brings tremendous experience that makes the future of Disability:IN Wisconsin very exciting.” Quigley has served as executive director since the organization was established in 2018. Under her leadership, Disability:IN has grown to include dozens of businesses, employers, and organizations across the state who have a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for people with disabilities. [caption id="attachment_579856" align="alignleft" width="300"]Judy Quigley[/caption] “Disability:IN Wisconsin is grateful for the amazing accomplishments we have achieved over the last 5 years. All of this amazing work would not have been possible without the incredible work of Judy Quigley. Judy has set Disability:IN Wisconsin up for tremendous success and has paved the way for continued growth,” said Disability:IN Wisconsin board chair. “We are excited to welcome Saul to our team. His immediate focus on key initiatives and motivation to grow Disability:IN Wisconsin is exactly what we need as we continue to promote our vision and strategy moving forward. His leadership and business knowledge will be a key asset to our organization.”took over the role of president and chief executive officer of The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.