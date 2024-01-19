Salvation Army $1 million short of its Milwaukee County Christmas Campaign goal

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is more than $1 million short of meeting its $4 million 2023 Christmas Campaign fundraising goal, the charity announced Thursday.

With two weeks remaining in its 2023 Christmas Campaign, the nonprofit says it has raised $2.93 million, noting that donations are down as compared to last year’s holiday campaign. It is encouraging the public to donate to the organization.

“Without adequate financial resources, our ability to effectively meet needs will be difficult,” said Major Trevor McClintock, divisional commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. “I remain hopeful we can still make our fundraising goal this year.”

Donations to the Christmas Campaign help the Salvation Army to support programs throughout the year. In 2023, the charity provided a wide array of social services, including emergency assistance, emergency shelter, emergency disaster services, senior services, and Christmas assistance.

“The need for financial support is critical because many people are struggling more than ever before,” McClintock said. “Locally, 87 cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward funding Salvation Army initiatives, and the money stays within the community in which it was given.”

In 2022, The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County served more than 65,000 meals through the Feed the Kids program, provided housing to more than 1,200 people at its emergency shelter, and provided 760 individuals with emergency assistance.