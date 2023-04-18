Each week, members of Annex Wealth Management’s team answer your questions about wealth and the financial world. This week, Matt Morzy and Sarah Kyle answer questions on: 00:23 Roth 401(k) & Roth IRA?
00:40 Difference Between All The S&P ETFs
01:59 How Much Can I Gift Stocks?
02:55 Can I Still Gift Stock For 2022?
03:10 Gift Stock To Husband & Son From Same Trading Acct?
03:23 Restrictions On Holding Or Sell Time Frame After Gift?
03:32 Frequency of Sector Turnaround?
Roth 401(k) & IRA? | S&P ETFs | Gifting Stocks | Frequency of Sector Turnaround
-
Each week, members of Annex Wealth Management’s team answer your questions about wealth and the financial world. This week, Matt Morzy and Sarah Kyle answer questions on: 00:23 Roth 401(k) & Roth IRA?
Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?
As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.