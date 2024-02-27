Rent the Water Tower Building in Walker’s Point!

Discover an unparalleled meeting destination where modern functionality blends with the rugged charm of vintage industrial design.

At the Coakley Brothers Water Tower Building our versatile spaces cater to gatherings of all sizes, ensuring each event is nothing short of extraordinary. Choose from three distinct rooms, each offering a unique atmosphere to inspire creativity and collaboration.

The Florida Street Conference Room is a cozy space ideal for smaller meetings and presentations, accommodating up to 16 participants. The refined ambiance of this space is optimal for executives looking to host private meetings.

The Town Hall Training Room is a versatile 1,600 square foot venue suitable for larger meetings. Equipped with amenities such as a catering kitchen, private breakout rooms and private bathrooms, it is ideal for company parties and speaking engagements.

The Water Tower Showroom is a multifunctional indoor/outdoor space, accommodating large gatherings to utilize group and private spaces throughout the 7,500 square foot space. The Showroom is perfect for networking events and training sessions, with access to the catering kitchen, private meeting spaces, bathrooms, and our outdoor courtyard.

All meeting spaces include Audio/Visual equipment, Wi-Fi, breakout areas and easily accessible parking.

For pricing, additional amenities, photos and floor plans, visit our website.

Coakley Brothers Water Tower Building

400 S. 5th St.

Milwaukee, WI 53204

(414) 278-7060

coakleybrothers.com