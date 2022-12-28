Recurring lifestyle feature ‘The Good Life: Steve Palec on Bourbon’ to begin next week

BizTimes Milwaukee will debut a new feature next week, ‘The Good Life: Steve Palec on Bourbon.’

It will be written by Palec, a bourbon connoisseur who is chief marketing officer of Milwaukee-based commercial real estate development firm Irgens and has more than 35 years of experience in commercial real estate brokerage. He was also the host of the Rock & Roll Roots radio show on 96.5 FM WKLH from 1987-2021, and is the author of the book “In Awe: Beatles, Baseball & Bourbon, Appreciating Spectacular and Simple Stuff.”

In this feature, which will appear at BizTimes.com, Palec will write about his love of bourbon and discuss how to enjoy the spirit as part of living the good life.