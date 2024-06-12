Recent commercial real estate transactions 6/12/24

Founders 3

Schroeder Moving Services of Milwaukee LLC leased 18,241 SF at 16250 W Rogers Drive in New Berlin. Bob Flood and Paul McBride represented the Owner, S & B Realty Group LLP. God’s Hands Outreach Mission, Inc. leased 9,627 SF at 7906-7910 N 76Street in Milwaukee. Brett Deter and Brian Flood represented the Owner, 7910 North 76 LLC. TMP Worldwide d.b.a. as Radancy renewed their 10,825 SF at Fountain Square in Germantown. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, JBJ Properties. Men’s Health of Mequon d.b.a. GameDay Men’s Health leased 2,566 SF at Fountain Square in Germantown. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, JBJ Properties. Hildebrand Law Firm LLC leased suite K-300 (6,367 SF) at the Offices at Bayshore Town Center located at 500 W Silver Spring Drive in Glendale. Jeanine Sweeney, Patti Stevens, and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, Cypress Equities. Taureau Group renewed and relocated into 5,328 SF at the Dye House located at 320 E. Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, Singerman Real Estate. Thiel Design renewed and relocated into 3,516 SF at the Dye House located at 320 E. Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, Singerman Real Estate. Treblaw Law leased 1,138 SF at 250 E. Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, Millbrook Properties. Affinity for Artifacts leased 700 SF at 6373 N Jean Nicolet Road in Glendale. Patti Stevens and John Davis represented the Owner, BD General LLC. Mager Family Law leased 2,100 SF at Bayside Woods located at 8989 N Port Washington Road Glendale. Ned Purtell represented the Tenant. Tom Treder and Jay Blom represented Mountain Mike’s Pizza in leasing 4,200 SF at 7800 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield.Cole Russell assisted MDS Fulfillment Inc in leasing 150,000 SF of space at 5700 W Bender Court in Milwaukee. Matt Judson assisted Berg Development, Inc in leasing 5,900 SF showroom/office space at 3330 Gateway Road, Brookfield.Road C LLC purchased the 61,887 SF industrial facility at 2120-2130 W Clybourn Street in Milwaukee for $815,000 from Resnant Properties Limited Partnership. Brett Deter and John Davis represented the Buyer. Plus Materials LLC purchased the 1.01-acre landscaping business at 11221 W Forest Home Avenue in Franklin for $540,000. Patti Stevens represented the Buyer and Paul McBride represented the Seller, Jim K’s Landscaping. Spoerl Commercial LLC purchased the 0.4-acre development site at 4800, 4810, and 4818 N Santa Monica Boulevard in Whitefish Bay. Patti Stevens, Paul McBride, and John Davis represented the Seller, Langerdy Enterprises LLP. Tom Treder and Kyle Skarr represented National Retail Properties LP in selling the 6,610 SF Former Advance Auto Parts building at 15911 Highway 63 South in Hayward.405 Commerce Street, Waukesha - Cole Russell and Mike Judson were the listing agents representing Wildeck, Inc. (Seller) 98,183 SF Industrial Building Sold for $5,725,000. 1223 Wakoka Street, Watertown - Jarrod A Murbarger and Cole Russell represented both sides of the transaction. 6,400 SF single user industrial building. T&J Claas Company LLC (Seller) RKK Acres LLC (Buyer) 1420 Ellis Street, Waukesha - Matt Judson brokered the transaction for both sides. 28,713 SF industrial building sold for 2,215,000. Top Shelf Waukesha II LLC (Seller) / Badger Property LLC (Buyer) W128 N8600 Old Orchard Road, Menomonee Falls - Cole Russell brokered the transaction for both sides. 28,716 SF industrial building sold for 3,000,000. Old Orchard LLC (Seller) / Beeler Properties Three LLC (Buyer) N43 W32948 Rasmus Rd, Nashotah - Colleen Geiger brokered the transaction for both sides. 4,020 SF Flex Building. $590,000. Rasmus Road Holdings Co LLC (Seller) / LFR Properties LLC (Buyer) W231 S7680 Big Bend Rd, Big Bend - Will Schlosser worked with Buyer (Rest and Recall Investments LLC). 10,370 SF Office/Retail on 2.3 acres. $899,000 Matt Judson and Jack Russell assist buyer (MKJEB LLC) with the purchase of 1923 MacArthur Road in Waukesha. 13,352 SF Industrial building. $1,395,000