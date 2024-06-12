Recent commercial real estate transactions 6/12/24

By
BizTimes Staff
-

Leases Founders 3 Schroeder Moving Services of Milwaukee LLC leased 18,241 SF at 16250 W Rogers Drive in New Berlin.  Bob Flood and Paul McBride represented the Owner, S & B Realty Group LLP. God’s Hands Outreach Mission, Inc. leased 9,627 SF at 7906-7910 N 76th Street in Milwaukee.  Brett Deter and Brian Flood represented the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR