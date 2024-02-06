Rath to step down as UPAF president and CEO

The United Performing Arts Fund, better known as UPAF, announced Tuesday that its current president and CEO Patrick Rath will be stepping down from his role.

Rath, who joined the fundraising powerhouse as president and CEO in October of 2020, has accepted a job as chief development officer and system vice president for Springfield, Illinois-based Hospital Sisters Health System, according to a press release. He plans to stay with UPAF through March 7.

While it begins a national search for a permanent president and CEO, Deanna Tillisch, former UPAF president and CEO, has been tapped to serve as an advisory leader during the transition. Tillisch will also be working with Rath during the transition to ensure a strong start to the 2024 UPAF community campaign, which kicks off on March 13.

The board hopes to have a new president and CEO in place in a few months.

“UPAF is essential for the non-profit performing arts community and it has been an honor to guide this organization through a time of unprecedented change and disruption,” Rath said. “I have served the performing arts sector in a variety of capacities over the past 40 years, and I can easily say that I was glad to step in and lead during the height of the pandemic and chart a future course. What I value most is the steadfast support of UPAF donors and volunteers through it all. They provide inspiration to me and all UPAF leaders to do everything possible to help the performing arts sector thrive. The next UPAF leader will benefit from a great team – inclusive of board, volunteers, staff and the many UPAF advocates throughout our community.”

Prior to his time at UPAF, Rath held development roles at Columbia St. Mary’s Foundation, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Milwaukee Art Museum. He also served as UPAF’s chief development officer from 2002-04.

Rath’s tenure

Founded in 1967, UPAF’s main mission is to promote and raise operating funds for performing arts entities in Milwaukee, and has 14 member groups: First Stage, Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Skylight Music Theatre, Bel Canto Chorus, Black Arts MKE, Danceworks, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Next Act Theatre, Present Music and Renaissance Theaterworks that receive annual support.

During Rath’s tenure, UPAF raised more than $31 million during its annual community campaigns over the past three years to support member groups and other arts organizations throughout southeastern Wisconsin, surpassing its goal in 2022.

“We thank Patrick for his leadership and his dedication to UPAF and our community,” UPAF board chair and partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, Scott Beightol said Tuesday. “While we will miss Patrick, UPAF is stronger, more resourceful, has deeper ties to the business community and funders, and is more closely aligned with the cornerstones and the entire performing arts ecosystem that makes our region a great place to live, work, and play. The board and I are working with UPAF’s leadership to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to raise vital funds for the performing arts community.”

Beightol also noted several UPAF accomplishments that occurred during Rath’s tenure – accomplishments, like reestablishing the “Chorus Line” volunteer group and doubling the size of the of the UPAF Board to give it greater community representation