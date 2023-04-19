Quartz CEO stepping down

Madison-based health insurance company Quartz Health Solutions, Inc. today announced that Mark Selna is stepping away from his role as president and chief executive officer.

Vice president and general counsel Christine Senty will serve as interim president and CEO. She has more than 25 years of experience in managed care. She joined the Quartz senior leadership team in 2015.

“We thank Mark for his contributions to the Quartz members and staff over the last three years,” said Quartz board chair Bill Farrell. “Under Christine’s leadership and through the dedication and commitment of our team we are confident Quartz will continue to deliver the exceptional service our members and the communities we serve have come to expect.”

“Quartz is fortunate to have an exceptional leadership team and passionate, talented staff at all levels of our organization who are deeply dedicated to the members we serve,” said Senty. “Quartz will continue to provide our members with exceptional, affordable care throughout this transition and beyond. We remain dedicated to our mission of empowering our members and all the communities we serve to create a life well-lived.”

Quartz is jointly owned by Advocate Aurora Health, Gundersen Health System, UnityPoint Health and UW Health. The company manages four provider-owned health insurance plans: Quartz Health Benefit Plans Corporation, Quartz Health Plan Corporation, Quartz Health Plan MN Corporation and Quartz Health Insurance Corporation. As a third-party administrator, Quartz also services self-funded health plans.