Quarles & Brady expands into Denver area by combining with IP law firm

Milwaukee-based law firm Quarles & Brady LLP is expanding into the Denver area by combining with boutique intellectual property law firm Adsero IP.

The move, effective March 1, comes after Quarles & Brady announced in January that it was establishing a California presence through a combination with labor and employment law firm Paul, Plevin.

“Denver has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, with vibrant telecommunications, software, energy, health care, life sciences and financial investment sectors,” said Michael Aldana, firm managing partner and chair of the executive committee at Quarles & Brady. “Given our depth in IP and technology, opening an office in Denver was a logical next step in our growth trajectory. Adsero’s track record of growth and success over the past nearly 30 years, along with its team that brings significant experience guiding clients on their IP strategies, make them an ideal partner in the Denver market.”

Adsero is a 29-person, full-service IP firm serving the needs of clients nationally and internationally. Founded in 1994, its team includes 14 attorneys and patent agents.

With the addition of Adsero, Quarles & Brady LLP, founded in 1892, now has approximately 520 attorneys offering an array of legal services to clients ranging from individuals to small entrepreneurial businesses to Fortune 100 companies. It now has 12 U.S. offices located in Chicago, Denver, Indianapolis, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Naples, Phoenix, San Diego, Tampa, Tucson and Washington, D.C.

“As our practices grew and diversified over the past five years, the advantages of a larger platform became evident,” said Ian Saffer, current managing partner of Adsero. “Quarles presented us with an ideal opportunity to help establish its presence in Colorado as we combine our two firms’ strong capabilities in IP, while maintaining our shared commitment to the individual needs of clients and providing exceptional service. We’re excited about the many opportunities to collaborate and leverage a national platform to enhance the value we provide to our clients, our people and our community.”

Adsero will immediately transition to the Quarles name and Saffer will serve as the firm’s Denver office managing partner.

“Combining with Adsero gives Quarles a strong presence in the ever-burgeoning Denver market and adds even greater depth to our Intellectual Property Practice Group, which has spent over 100 years helping clients achieve their business goals,” said Brad Vynalek, Quarles & Brady firm president. “We are proud to add Adsero’s exceptional team to our already robust IP group, which now includes more than 140 attorneys and business professionals across the U.S.”