Quad CEO buys Fox Point home for $3.37 million

Joel Quadracci, the chairman, president, and CEO of Sussex-based Quad/Graphics, Inc., and his wife Caran, have purchased a 7,700-square-foot home in Fox Point along the Lake Michigan shore for $3.37 million, according to state records.

Built in 1940, the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bedroom home was sold by Gunter K. and Amy J. Kocourek, of Mequon.

Based in Sussex, Quad/Graphics is a printing, marketing strategy and management services company founded in 1971 by Harry V. Quadracci. Joel Quadracci – the son of Harry V. Quadracci – joined the company in 1991. He became president and CEO in 2006, and chairman, president, and CEO in 2010, according to the company’s website.