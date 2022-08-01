Quad CEO buys Fox Point home for $3.37 million

By
Cara Spoto
-
Joel Quadracci, the chairman, president, and CEO of Quad/Graphics Inc., and his wife Caran, have purchased a 7,700-square-foot home in Fox Point on Lake Michigan for $3.37 million. (Photo courtesy of RedFin.com)

Last updated on August 1st, 2022 at 02:13 pm

Joel Quadracci, the chairman, president, and CEO of Sussex-based Quad/Graphics, Inc., and his wife Caran, have purchased a 7,700-square-foot home in Fox Point along the Lake Michigan shore for $3.37 million, according to state records.

Built in 1940, the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bedroom home was sold by Gunter K. and Amy J. Kocourek, of Mequon.

Based in Sussex, Quad/Graphics is a printing, marketing strategy and management services company founded in 1971 by Harry V. Quadracci. Joel Quadracci – the son of Harry V. Quadracci – joined the company in 1991. He became president and CEO in 2006, and chairman, president, and CEO in 2010, according to the company’s website.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display