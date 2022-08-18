Plans for hundreds of new homes, apartments approved in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant officials on Wednesday backed a plat and two site plan applications for housing developments that should result in the construction of hundreds of new homes, apartments, and condominiums in the village.
Plan Commissioners backed the final subdivision plat for the first phase of Bear Development
’s Pike River Crossing development. That first phase, a 63-lot subdivision to be constructed on 65 acres at Highways 31 and KR, would consist of single-family homes ranging in price from $350,000 to $450,000. The Kenosha-based developer hopes to build a total of 198 homes at the site.
In a separate vote, commissioners approved a site plan application for a 201-unit apartment complex to be constructed south of Braun Road and west of Green Bay Road (Highway 31). Planned by Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc.
, the development would consist of four, 50-unit apartment buildings, each containing a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.
Thirdly, commissioners backed the site plan application for the second phase of Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners
’ Tivoli Green apartments at 90th Street north of Highway 20, which is slated to consist of 230 apartments spread across 13 buildings. Ten of the buildings will be constructed as "stacked flats," with each structure containing 20 units, while three other "townhome" style buildings will each have ten units as well as two car garages. Each of those will have two or three bedrooms.
The first phase of the development, which includes 152 apartments was constructed in 2019 and 2020.