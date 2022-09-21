As the markets await the Fed’s next rate decision, many indicators seem to indicate an economic downturn – and the potential that some areas may worsen in the coming months. It may be time to review what you own, and why – or look for a wealthy relative to assist. Not everyone has the latter choice.
Planning In A Downturn: Not Everyone Has A Cardi B
