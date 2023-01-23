Penfield Children’s Center names new president and CEO

Polina Makievsky has been named president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Penfield Children’s Center, an organization that serves children with and without disabilities in Milwaukee by providing early education, health and wellness services, and family programs.

Makievsky’s background in nonprofit leadership includes program development, advocacy, and innovation design for both community-based and national organizations.

Previously, she was vice president of strategy and innovation for Milwaukee-based Wellpoint Care Network. Before that she worked in Milwaukee for Washington, D.C.-based Alliance for Children and Families for eight years, as senior vice president of knowledge, leadership and innovation for five years and as chief operating officer for nearly three years.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Smith College in 1998 and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in 2004.

