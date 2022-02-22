Paylocity CEO will discuss how to create a thriving workplace, during next episode of the 21st Century Business Forum

Steve Beauchamp, the chief executive officer of Schaumburg, Illinois-based Paylocity, which provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software, will talk about how to create a thriving workplace during the March 9 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum.

Beauchamp routinely ranks among Glassdoor’s Top 100 CEOs in the nation. Paylocity is listed among Fortune’s Top 100 fastest-growing companies in the world.

​​​​​​​Prior to joining Paylocity, Beauchamp spent several years at Paychex, having served as VP of product management and was a corporate officer. In his role there, he was responsible for all product strategy and development as well as all corporate acquisitions. His resume also includes having served as vice president of payroll operations for Advantage Payroll, the fourth-largest payroll company in America at that time, managing 21 offices and serving more than 50,000 clients across the country.

During the March 9 (11 a.m.) free webcast, Beauchamp will also share his insights on customer service, sales and product development

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights for business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

