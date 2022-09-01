Office building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side sold for $20.8 million

By
Cara Spoto
-
Parkland Center, a 222,704-square-foot Class A office building on the city’s far northwest side has sold to a Pennsylvania investor for $20.8 million, according to state records. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com/Founders3)
Parkland Center Parkland Center, a 222,704-square-foot office building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side has been sold to a Pennsylvania investor for $20.8 million, according to state records. The seller was a…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display