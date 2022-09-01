Office building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side sold for $20.8 million

Parkland Center, a 222,704-square-foot office building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side has been sold to a Pennsylvania investor for $20.8 million, according to state records.
The seller was a limited liability company affiliated with Griffin Capital of El Segundo, California. The new owner is a limited liability company affiliated with Workspace Property Trustof suburban Philadelphia.
Griffin Capital bought the building in 2013 for $26 million. At the time it was entirely occupied by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, until it ceased its operations there in 2015.
Located at 11200 W. Parkland Ave., the building's tenants include FIS, a financial software company; Global Industrial, an industrial businesses provider; EQ Unify, an investment recovery firm; and Davians Café and Catering.