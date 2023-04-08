Manufacturing numbers, jobless claims, and hiring intentions all indicate that the Fed’s goal of weakening the economy to slow inflation seems to be nearing. Eyes turn to earnings, where some analysts feel we’ll learn much about what’s to come. Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.
Odds Weaken For Another Fed Hike
