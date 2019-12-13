Nurse: Jeffrey Couillard

Jeffrey Couillard

Registered Nurse, Advanced Pain Management

Jeffrey Couillard draws from nearly 50 years of professional experience in his job as a registered nurse at Advanced Pain Management.

Couillard, who previously worked as a charge nurse and image quality technician, has spent the past nine years of his career with APM in Greenfield, where he has garnered a reputation for creating a safe environment where patients feel comfortable and understood.

Couillard connects with patients by learning their hobbies, using music to comfort them and letting them give him nicknames. He brings his own personal experience of being a patient to his work. He was the first-ever recipient of an interspinous spacer at APM to treat his spinal stenosis.

His multi-faceted background in clinical and technician roles also allows Couillard to take on a wide variety of tasks at APM, from scrubbing into procedures to providing post-op care.

He has also taken on leadership roles. He was appointed infection controls officer at APM, through which he represents the health system at health care conferences and educates staff on best practices.

Couillard graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College’s first surgical tech class in the 1970s and later went on to complete the college’s nursing program.

Outside of work, he volunteers his time at his church worship group as a musician and with its addiction recovery group.