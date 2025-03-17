Log In
Notable Credit Union Leaders: Jay Magulski

Notable Credit Union Leaders: Jay Magulski

Class of 2025

By
-

When Jay Magulski joined Brookfield-based Landmark Credit Union 23 years ago, he was tasked with forming a plan to provide business services to its members, according to Mike Erwin of the Erwin Advisory Group and Taureau Group.

“This further expanded Landmark’s offerings and led to a major growth area for the credit union,” said Erwin. “As president and CEO, Magulski has drawn on his reputation for developing successful growth strategies, strengthening the foundation of Landmark and leading it through a period of innovation and growth. Magulski exemplifies Landmark’s ‘people helping people’ philosophy, extending that core belief beyond members and associates to also strengthen the communities Landmark serves.”

Landmark associates initiate and support many community events, lending their time while raising money for various causes, according to Erwin. With Magulski’s support, employees volunteer for events during work hours, enabling them to build and nurture relationships with individuals and organizations in their communities.

Magulski is a member of the La Casa de Esperanza Foundation and Corporate Central Credit Union board of directors and served on the board of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

