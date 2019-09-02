Nonprofit Spotlight: First Stage

First Stage

325 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee

(414) 267-2929 | FirstStage.org

Facebook: facebook.com/FirstStage

Twitter: @firststage | Instagram: @first.stage

Year founded: 1987

Mission statement: Transforming lives through theater

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: First Stage touches hearts, engages minds, and transforms lives by creating extraordinary theater experiences for young people and families through: Professional theater productions that inspire, enlighten, and entertain; Unparalleled Theater Academy training that fosters life skills through stage skills; and dynamic Theater in Education programs that promote active learning in our schools and community.

Number of employees at this location: 50

Key donors: United Performing Arts Fund and The Burke Foundation

Executive leadership: Betsy Corry, managing director; Jeff Frank, artistic director

Board of directors:

Executive Committee: Alex Kramer, Karen Guy, Darren Goldstein, Tami Martin, Caryn Esten and Kristin Severson.

Board of Directors: Nicole Angresano, La’Ketta Caldwell, Suzanne Clausing, Kathleen Dohearty, Brian Gilpin, Dan Kempken, Carol Kracht, Tim Lantz, Eric Maassen, Christopher Marschka, Sagar Murthy, Melissa Nelsen, Kathleen Dohearty Penniston, Corrie Prunuske, Kristin Sheehan, Marcy Stanczyk, Scott Stiverson, Brent Sullivan and Christine Bestor Townsend.

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes

What roles are you looking to fill? First Stage seeks a diverse group of voices and experience to ensure our long term sustainability and to advance our mission of transforming lives through theater. Senior level leaders with expertise in education (K-12 and post-secondary), marketing, diversity and inclusion practices, and real estate are current areas of interest for the Board and its committees.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: First Stage continuously seeks financial support from individuals, corporations, and foundations. Volunteers are routinely needed to serve as ushers at our theater performances, in our Theater Academy and at our special events.

Key fundraising events:

Annual Wine Tasting and Dinner: Nov. 2, 2019

Make Believe Ball: March 7, 2020