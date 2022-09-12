New owner planning upgrades to downtown Milwaukee Fairfield Inn & Suites

Cara Spoto
The Downtown Fairfield Inn & Suites at 710 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. (Photo courtesy of Marriott)
The new owner of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in downtown Milwaukee has plans to make upgrades to the Marriott-branded hotel. An affiliate of Atlanta-based Peachtree Group recently acquired the 103-room hotel at 710 N.…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

