New CEO named for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin SE

(GSWISE) has a new chief executive officer.will start her role leading the nonprofit on Oct. 23. Simpson most recently served as director of community and economic development at the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), where she oversaw community affairs, event management, and strategic initiatives. Prior to joining WHEDA, Simpson’s nearly 30-year career spanned key roles in non-profit management, retail, and financial services, a press release states. In addition to her leadership roles, Simpson has decades of board-level experience and volunteer work with organizations like La Casa de Esperanza, La Familia de Arte, Family Services of Waukesha, and TEMPO, where she currently serves as the vice chair and sits on the membership committee. She was also appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to sit on the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability. A former Girl Scout troop leader herself for more than a decade and an active mentor to young professional women, Simpson said she is excited to align her passion for working with and developing girls and women into future community leaders with the Girl Scout mission. She succeeds, who served as the organization’s CEO for ten years and left earlier this year to become president of Alverno College. “It is an honor and a privilege to join GSWISE and to continue to build upon its strong history and legacy serving the community I’ve called home for more than 35 years,” Simpson said. “I’m excited to work alongside the purpose-driven team of staff, volunteers, and community supporters who are committed to bringing lifechanging experiences, safe spaces, and invaluable skills to the young women in southeastern Wisconsin. I firmly believe that Girl Scouting is the pipeline to building strong women and the next generation of leaders.” GSWISE said it conducted a national search to fill its top leadership position. “The search committee was impressed with Ana’s dedication to community service, mentorship at every level, and execution of complex strategic initiatives,” said, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast board chair. “Ana’s career and community involvement have proven her commitment to advancing those around her through heart-led, authentic leadership. She has a strong vision for the council and will be pivotal to advancing the mission of girl scouting throughout southeastern Wisconsin.”