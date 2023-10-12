New CEO named for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin SE

By
Cara Spoto
-
Ana Simpson

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) has a new chief executive officer. Ana Simpson will start her role leading the nonprofit on Oct. 23. Simpson most recently served as director of community and economic development at the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), where she oversaw community affairs, event management, and strategic initiatives. Prior

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
