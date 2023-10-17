New Berlin-based Process Retail Group selling business

New Berlin-based Process Retail Group, a marketing consultant that designs and manufactures custom retail displays, fixtures and check stands, is set to be sold. As part of the sale, the company’s headquarters at 5800 S. Moorland Road will permanently close.
A WARN notice filed with Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development explains the sale of Process Retail Group will lead to 59 full-time and seven part-time positions being eliminated. PRG says the sale is due to “changing business circumstances.”
Layoffs are expected to begin on Nov. 30 or within two weeks of that date, when the final sale of all PRG’s divisions is complete. PRG also has facilities in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina that are “in development,” according to the company’s website.
“Some of these employees may be offered employment with additional buyers of the company’s other divisions,” according to the notice. Three PRG employees were offered employment with a buyer of one of PRG’s divisions.
Process Retail Group began as a screen-printing sign maker in 1929 that evolved into a full-service manufacturer specializing in, but not limited to, wood, plastic, metal and electric components.
Representatives with the company were not immediately available for comment on the sale Tuesday.