Multi-tenant building with Chipotle planned near Bayshore

Would be located at long-vacant Goodyear Auto Service site

A Michigan developer has purchased the former Goodyear Auto Service site at 5960 Port Washington Road near Bayshore with plans to construct a multi-tenant retail building that will house a Chipotle restaurant.

Glendale Retail Management, LLC, an affiliate of Alrig USA, Inc., closed on its purchase of the 1.3 acres site last week, buying it for $2.5 million from a Texas investor.

A site plan submitted to the city calls for a 4,000-square-foot building with 66 parking spaces.

The plan was recently approved by the city’s Community Development Authority, which has been working with Bayshore’s management team and city officials to develop sites to the north of the mixed use town center.

Attempts to reach the developer were unsuccessful on Friday.