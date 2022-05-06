Multi-tenant building with Chipotle planned near Bayshore

Would be located at long-vacant Goodyear Auto Service site

By
Cara Spoto
-
A Michigan developer has purchased the former Goodyear Auto Service site at 5960 Port Washington Road near the Bayshore Town Center with plans to construct multi-tenant retail building that will house a Chipotle restaurant. (Rendering courtesy of the City of Glendale)

A Michigan developer has purchased the former Goodyear Auto Service site at 5960 Port Washington Road near Bayshore with plans to construct a multi-tenant retail building that will house a Chipotle restaurant.

Glendale Retail Management, LLC, an affiliate of Alrig USA, Inc., closed on its purchase of the 1.3 acres site last week, buying it for $2.5 million from a Texas investor.

A site plan submitted to the city calls for a 4,000-square-foot building with 66 parking spaces.

The plan was recently approved by the city’s Community Development Authority, which has been working with Bayshore’s management team and city officials to develop sites to the north of the mixed use town center.

Attempts to reach the developer were unsuccessful on Friday.

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display