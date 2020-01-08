Milwaukee startup to participate in Global Insurance Accelerator, receive $75,000 equity investment

Milwaukee-based Insurtech company Summary Medical, Inc. was selected to participate in the Global Insurance Accelerator, the company announced today.

Summary Medical was founded in December of 2018 by Clint Laskowski, an insurance industry veteran. Laskowski is developing artificial intelligence-backed software to automate the review of medical records for life insurance companies.

The Global Insurance Accelerator is a mentor-driven business accelerator designed to foster innovation in the insurance industry by supporting startups entering the global insurance industry. The eight companies selected to participate in the cohort Des Moines, Iowa-based accelerator will each receive a $75,000 investment and connections to more than 100 mentors and 50 insurance carriers.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected for GIA, and am looking forward to spending the next three months focused solely on taking Summary Medical to the next level,” Laskowski said. “With the capital investment, Summary Medical will be able to complete its software platform and begin piloting it with insurance carriers nationwide.”

Summary Medical is a September 2019 graduate of the gBETA Milwaukee startup accelerator, a program within startup accelerator gener8tor.

Summary Medical will take part in the GIA from January 14 through April 23, culminating in a final pitch to about 600 industry attendees at the Global Insurance Symposium in Des Moines. Summary Medical plans to return to Milwaukee upon completion of the accelerator program.

“The goal of the gBETA program is to help homegrown Milwaukee startups gain traction so they can move down the path toward raising investor funding or becoming competitive for an equity accelerator like GIA,” said Molly Dill, director of gBETA Milwaukee. “We are proud Summary Medical has achieved this goal, and feel fortunate that Clint will be bringing his new skills back to Milwaukee and thriving in this market.”