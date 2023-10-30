MATC partners with We Energies, city to open power distribution training center in Metcalfe Park

Students in the Electrical Power Distribution (EPD)/Line Mechanic at Milwaukee Area Technical College will have another place to learn their trade, thanks to a collaboration between MATC, We Energies and the City of Milwaukee.

Developed to train students seeking to enter the field of electrical utilities, the 30-credit training program covers the basics in electrical power distribution, line mechanics rescue and safety, and general workplace communication. Graduates from the 30-credit training program earn a technical diploma that can be used as a step toward an apprenticeship or entry-level positions earning around $63,000 annually.

Previously, the EPD/Line Mechanic program students had only been able to attend training programs at the MATC’s Mequon Campus. But through a collaboration with We Energies, and the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee (RACM), MATC was able to create a new outdoor classroom of sorts on the city’s north side.

Located in the city’s Metcalfe Park neighborhood, the site was created by combining a portion of We Energies’ Metro North facility near North 31st Street and West North Avenue with vacant land committed by RACM for the program. The wide expanse of land will allow for field instruction where greater distance between poles is needed, while an outdoor trailer and six standing poles donated by We Energies will provide the classroom and tools needed for instruction.

The hope is that the second location, which students have already been utilizing, will provide greater access to a more diverse student population for classes and training, MATC said.

“Through this partnership, we have increased access to many family-supporting careers,” said MATC president Vicki J. Martin. “At the same time, this initiative supports redevelopment and workforce development efforts in a great neighborhood – Metcalfe Park.”

Funding to make the expansion possible was provided by We Energies, Intren, Hooper Corporation, Kapur, KS Energies, MP Systems and Miller Pipeline through donations to the MATC Foundation, MATC’s philanthropic partner. In addition, MMSD’s Fresh Coast Protection Partnership and the Environmental Protection Agency contributed to site preparation.

“Expanding this program helps us attract and retain skilled and diverse employees who are proud to provide affordable, reliable and clean energy,” said Jennifer Buchanan, We Energies’ assistant to the president and CEO. “We are thrilled to further our partnership with MATC and the City of Milwaukee while strengthening our workforce.”