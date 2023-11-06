Marquette’s VP of university relations, general counsel leaving for role at A. O. Smith

Lynn Griffith promoted to chief marketing role, Ralph Weber named acting general counsel

By
-
Paul J. Jones

Marquette University has announced a pair of leadership promotions, following the pending departure of Paul J. Jones, its outgoing vice president for university relations and general counsel. Jones is joining Milwaukee-based A. O. Smith Corp., where he will lead corporate development and strategy. His last day at Marquette will be Friday, Nov. 17. Before joining

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display