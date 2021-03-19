Marquette fires men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski 

Marquette University has fired men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski, vice president and director of athletic Bill Scholl announced today.

Wojciechowski coached the Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team for seven seasons. The team had a 128-95 record during that time, including a 13-14 record this season. Wojciechowski’s Marquette teams only participated in the NCAA Tournament twice, in 2017 and 2019, losing both times in the first round.

“After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” said Scholl. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent. I want to thank Steve for his dedication to our student-athletes, and for how he represented our men’s basketball program and the university.”

The university said it will immediately begin a national search for its next head men’s basketball coach.

