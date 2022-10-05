Logout
Subscribe
Login
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
72.6 F
Milwaukee
Login
Become an Insider
Logout
HomeWealth Management Learning CenterMarkets Fall For A Third Straight Quarter. What Do We Do?
In Partnership with AnnexSponsored Content

Markets Fall For A Third Straight Quarter. What Do We Do?

By Annex Wealth Management

-

For the first time in history, the S&P 500 and the Barclay’s Aggregate Bond Index both fell for three consecutive quarters. What should investors (and voters) do now, and will the elections change the current financial situation?

Talk With Annex Wealth Management

Have questions about financial and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, investment management, insurance assessment, 401(k) plans for business, tax preparation and planning or other topics? Annex Wealth Management is here to help.

Call (262) 800-5719

Email Us

Visit Our Site

Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.

Copyright ©2022 BizTimes Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.