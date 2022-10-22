Logout
Markets Enjoy Rebound Week As Euro Economy Suffers

By Annex Wealth Management

All major indices were up this week, despite the 10 year Treasury going up by over 20 basis points. One reason is likely the gloom experienced in Europe, which faces a strong dollar and a looming energy crisis. What are the odds of a recession in 2023? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.

