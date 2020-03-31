Marcus Corp. launches online resources for employees impacted by COVID-19

Facebook page allows employees to connect, ask for help

Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. is taking steps to support its 10,500 employees amidst temporary layoffs and closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company late last week launched a new website, called Marcus Cares, which provides company updates and resources on unemployment, job placement, the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as family-friendly activities to do at home.

The website’s homepage includes a message from company president and chief executive officer Greg Marcus, touting the team who led the effort and encouraging employees to use the site as a means of staying informed and connected during difficult times.

“For 85 years, we have endured some hard times, and this will be no different. A key to getting through the challenges has been our understanding of the importance of our people,” Marcus wrote.

The company also last week launched a private Marcus Cares Facebook group as an additional employee-to-employee support resource. Employees are encouraged to use the page as a means of staying connected, ask for household items that are hard to find at stores, and offer ways they can help.

During the first day of Marcus Cares launch, more than 1,200 people visited the website and more than 300 associates joined the Facebook page.

As an entertainment and hospitality company, Marcus Corp. has been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19.

Marcus Theatres’ 91 theater locations in 17 states are temporarily closed until further notice.

Five of Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ 20 properties also temporarily shut their doors last week, including Hilton Milwaukee City Center and Saint Kate Arts Hotel in Milwaukee and Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts said most employees at the affected hotels will be temporarily laid off and receive temporary compensation based on length of service. Health insurance coverage will continue to be provided during the lay-off period.

In addition to supporting its employees, Marcus Corp. said it has contacted all of its vendors and is in the process of donating items such as perishable food, water and Gatorade to the community. Perishables donated last week came from the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.