Madison developer plans 235-unit senior living complex in Kenosha

Cara Spoto
A Madison developer has submitted plans to the city of Kenosha for a 235-unit senior complex at 3000 52nd Avenue on Kenosha’s west side. (conceptual rendering courtesy of ADCI/Lake States Senior Living)
A Madison developer has submitted plans to the city of Kenosha for a 235-unit senior complex at 3000 52nd Avenue on the city's west side. Lake States Senior Facilities, LLC is seeking conceptual review for…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

