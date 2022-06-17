Madison developer plans 235-unit senior living complex in Kenosha

A Madison developer has submitted plans to the city of Kenosha for a 235-unit senior complex at 3000 52nd Avenue on the city's west side. Lake States Senior Facilities, LLC is seeking conceptual review for…

A Madison developer has submitted plans to the city of Kenosha for a 235-unit senior complex at 3000 52Avenue on the city's west side. Lake States Senior Facilities, LLC is seeking conceptual review for the project, which would be located on a vacant 30-acre parcel northwest of the intersection between 30Avenue and Highway 158. The property was previously home to the Bonnie Hame federal housing project, which was razed in the mid-1960s. The development would be comprised of two buildings, both located north of 50th Street extended, according to city planning documents. One building would include a memory care center with 30 units and an additional 103 units of assisted living. The second building would have 102 units for independent senior living. Parking garages would be located under the buildings. The property is currently zoned commercial (community business district), so a rezoning of the land would be required, as well as land use amendment and the issuing of a conditional use permit, for the project to move forward. The city’s comprehensive land use plan calls for the site to have a land use mix of single-family and multi-family residential. “My vision is to create a community that will facilitate as many opportunities as possible to remain active, healthy and be mentally and physically challenged and happy as residents of the Bonnie Hame Meadows community,” says developer Robert Niebauer, managing member of Lake States Senior Facilities, LLC, in a letter to a city planner. “There will be facilities for outdoor games and activities such as pickle ball, bocce ball, horseshoes and putting greens, etc. The grounds will be well landscaped and there will be many walking trails, berms and wooded areas.”