Longtime Milwaukee Bucks exec John Steinmiller dies

Longtime Milwaukee Bucks executive John Steinmiller has died at the age of 73, the team announced this week.

Steinmiller spent 52 seasons with the Bucks, first joining the organization by getting a part-time job in 1970.

Steinmiller worked his way up from the ticket office to running the team’s summer camps, to public relations director, to overseeing the team’s business operations and later serving as the Bucks’ first executive vice president of community affairs and social responsibility.

He worked at more than 2,000 Bucks home games during his career.

“More impressive than his resume, John was one of the most kind, humble and loyal people that you could be lucky enough to know,” the team said in a statement. “He was adored, appreciated and respected by his colleagues and Bucks fans alike. The Bucks will always be grateful to John for his long devotion to the organization.”