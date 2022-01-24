Learn how your company’s sales team can improve right now when Jack Daly joins the 21st Century Business Forum

Why is it so hard to find great salespeople? How can you improve your company’s sales right away? Learn this and more from one of the leading sales trainers and speakers in the world when Jack Daly joins the 21st Century Business Forum on Feb. 9.

Daly is an experienced and inspirational sales trainer and sales coaching expert, who inspires audiences to take action in the areas of sales management, corporate culture, and sales training. He has 30-plus years of field-proven experience, starting his career with CPA firm Arthur Andersen and rising to CEO of several national companies.

Daly is a proven CEO/entrepreneur, having built six companies into national firms —two of which he subsequently sold to the Wall Street firms of Solomon Brothers and First Boston.

His role as a sales trainer extraordinaire has helped craft “street-tested” sales methodologies that help create truly successful sales professionals and profitable companies. His professional sales trainer know-how has turned him into an accomplished sales coaching authority and author of several books including “Hyper Sales Growth,” “The Sales Playbook for Hyper Sales Growth,” and “Paper Napkin Wisdom,” all Amazon No. 1 bestsellers.

Daly is an ironman on five continents and has completed 95 marathons in all 50 states. He also held the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group.