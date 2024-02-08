Kohl’s to donate $1.5 million to Hunger Task Force

Kohl’s announced Thursday that it will donate $1.5 million to Hunger Task Force, spreading out the funds across 2024 and 2025.

As a leading anti-hunger organization in Wisconsin, Hunger Task Force provides food to a network of more than 60 partner food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters across Milwaukee. Kohl’s funding will support the purchase and distribution of healthy foods – in compliance with the USDA’s MyPlate Plan – at Hunger Task Force’s partner network across the greater Milwaukee area, in addition to providing kids with healthy options through the Summer Meals program.

“We are proud to partner with Hunger Task Force to continue providing families and kids in our hometown community with healthy foods at no cost,” Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Access to nutritious meals is a basic right that everyone should have, and for more than a decade, Kohl’s and Hunger Task Force have come together to bridge the food insecurity gap for Milwaukeeans. We are honored to support such an incredible organization and the work they are doing every day to eradicate hunger.”

Since 2009, Kohl’s has committed more than $11.5 million to Hunger Task Force, a press release states. In addition to those monetary donations, Kohl’s employees have also volunteered their time with the nonprofit, including sorting more than 380,000 pounds of food during ‘mega sorts.’

“We’re incredibly thankful for the longstanding support of Kohl’s, and the company’s dedicated volunteers, who help ensure local children, families and seniors can enjoy healthy and nutritious meals,” said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force’s outgoing CEO. “Thanks to the generosity of our strong community partners like Kohl’s, we can continue to provide healthy and culturally appropriate foods to children and families in need and provide that food absolutely free of charge. This enables individuals and families to receive food with dignity, on the day they need it and, in the neighborhood, where they live.”