Johnson Controls global services president leaving company

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Ganesha Ramaswamy
Ganesha Ramaswamy

December 22nd, 2022

Ganesha Ramaswamy will leave Johnson Controls International plc at the end of the year to pursue an external opportunity, the company said in a securities filing.

Ramaswamy was vice president and president of global services at Johnson Controls, which is operated from Glendale but has its headquarters in Ireland for tax purposes. He provided the company with notice of his departure on Dec. 16.

Ramaswamy joined JCI in December 2019. He was previously an executive at Danaher Corp. from 2015 to 2019. He held executive roles at Pentax Medical from 2011 to 2015. He is currently on the board of PACCAR.

Services accounted for $6 billion in revenue for Johnson Controls in fiscal 2022, around 24% of the company’s total.

Ramaswamy had a base salary of $725,000 and total compensation of $4.1 million in 2021, the most recent available data from JCI securities filings.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

