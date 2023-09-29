Johnson Controls Foundation commits $1.2 million to four Milwaukee nonprofits

The Johnson Controls Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Johnson Controls, announced this week that it is committing $1.2 million dollars to four Milwaukee-based nonprofit organizations as part of its Smart and Healthy Neighborhood grants program.

The nonprofits slated to receive funding through this most recent round of funding, include the Greater Milwaukee Urban League, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, and the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center.

Each organization will receive $300,000 in funding over a two-year period. Funding will be spent on programing in neighborhoods adjacent to the company’s North American corporate headquarters in Glendale.

George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls, made the announcement this week at McGovern Park where members of the company volunteered by sprucing up the park’s grounds as well as its lagoon. McGrovern Park is located about three miles west of the company’s headquarters.

“Our dedication to building healthy, smart, and sustainable communities is at the core of our mission. It’s an honor to drive change in neighborhoods where our 100,000 employees live and work, especially in our hometown of Milwaukee,” Oliver said. “We take pride in supporting these outstanding organizations and recognize the crucial role they play in improving our community.”

Community programs

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center plans to use its funding from Johnson Controls to prepare residents for careers with family-sustaining wages. The nonprofit will also create collaborative youth programming and employment opportunities by working with Teens Grow Greens. According to the U.S. Department of Education, teens who work at least 20 hours a week have a greater chance of being employed the following year, graduating from high school, and generating higher lifetime earnings.

“We are so grateful for Johnson Controls’ ongoing commitment to our community,” said Amy Lindner, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “We see the great things these local nonprofits achieve every day, and the Johnson Controls Smart and Healthy Neighborhood grants will only enhance and broaden their work.”

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League will use the funding to support several programs for residents including their driver’s permit classes, youth summer mental health bootcamp, homeownership support and employment services from its new location in the Thurston Woods neighborhood. This funding will help support the Greater Milwaukee Urban League’s mission of leading through education, employment, advocacy, and civic engagement to achieve economic vibrancy and equal access to all industries that help position African Americans to create wealth and live a better quality of life.

The Milwaukee Parks Foundation will catalyze neighbors of all ages to participate in healthy, fun, varied programming throughout parks surrounding Johnson Controls’ campus, including McGovern Park and Lincoln Park, using its grant to address several challenges, including a lack of park activation and community engagement, health and wellness challenges, and social disconnectedness. The Milwaukee Parks Foundation plans to activate year-round programming, hike and bike events, trail improvements and more while also providing opportunities for part-time employment for youth trail work crews.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee plans to use its grant to reduce inequity while transforming the lives of the 800 young people served at four club sites within the neighborhood. At these clubs, youth aged 6-18 will take part in programs that supply physical and emotional safety and academic success. In the clubs, youth can also take part in sports and recreation, arts, leadership & service, college and career readiness, and STEAM programs.

Sweat equity

In addition to grant funding, Johnson Controls team members will volunteer to work with the organizations in executing their goals in the neighborhood. The company will also honor employees’ volunteer service with a $10/hour contribution to the nonprofit organization.

Launched in 2015, Johnson Controls Neighborhood Initiative will total $4.2 million in philanthropic funding with its latest commitment, the company said.