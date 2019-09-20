Jim Mueller to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Nonprofit Excellence Awards program

Jim Mueller, the founder, president and chief executive officer of Pewaukee-based health benefits consulting firm Mueller QAAS, who previously served as president of benefits brokerage/consulting firm Frank F. Haack & Associates and as president of insurance technology firm Zywave Inc., will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual BizTimes Media Nonprofit Excellence Awards program on Nov. 1, in recognition for his support of numerous Milwaukee-area organizations.

During his career, Mueller has provided support for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Marquette University athletics, Marquette University High School, SHARP Literacy, the MMAC Fund, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Mueller says he is passionate about supporting organizations that help make southeastern Wisconsin a more desirable place to live and more competitive for economic growth.

A major concern that Mueller has focused on in recent years is gender inequality in the region. There is a lack of female leaders in the Milwaukee-area business community and that environment causes many talented, young professionals to leave the region to seek opportunities elsewhere, he said.

“This is a large issue in this community,” he said. “Everyone tries to sweep it under the rug.”

In an attempt to help foster more opportunities for women in the southeastern Wisconsin business community, Mueller supports numerous area women’s professional organizations including Milwaukee Women Inc., TEMPO – Milwaukee, TEMPO – Waukesha and Professional Dimensions.

Supporting women’s professional development is important for attracting and retaining talent in the area, Mueller said. That’s vital for the area’s economy, he said.

“Talent is what drives business,” Mueller said.

Mueller will be recognized at the annual BizTimes Media Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, which honors top area nonprofit organizations for their work in the community and also honors private individuals and businesses that support area nonprofits, to be held on Friday, Nov. 1, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register for the event.

The finalists for the other Nonprofit Excellence Awards categories are (winners will be announced at the Nov. 1 event):

Corporate Citizen of the Year:

Kapco Metal Stamping

Sargento Foods Inc.

The Starr Group

Volunteer of the Year:

Christy Engel, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Gwen Erickson, Velvac Inc.

Kathryn Keppel, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

In-Kind Supporter of the Year:

The Corners of Brookfield

Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

Next Generation Leader of the Year:

Jackson Bubolz, Elevated Insurance

Justin Juley, HNTB Corp.

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year:

LUMIN Schools

Medical College of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Academy of Science

UMOS

Social Enterprise of the Year:

Alliance for Strong Families and Communities

Beyond Vision

Nonprofit Executive of the Year:

Hector Colon, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

Sue Smith, Nativity Jesuit Academy

Mike Thirtle, Bethesda Lutheran Communities

Nonprofit Organization of the Year-Small:

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation

Revitalize Milwaukee

Nonprofit Organization of the Year-Large:

Curative Care Network

La Causa Inc.

Pathfinders of Milwaukee Inc.

Zoological Society of Milwaukee

In addition to the awards, the Nonprofit Excellence Awards program will include a discussion about homelessness challenges in the Milwaukee area. The panel discussion, moderated by BizTimes Milwaukee associate editor Lauren Anderson, will address the realities of the growing tent city in downtown Milwaukee, hidden homelessness and other housing-related challenges in the region and possible solutions and paths to stable housing, along with ways people can help. The panelists will include:

Eric Collins-Dyke, homeless outreach services manager, Milwaukee County Housing Division

Michael Gosman, executive director, ACTS Housing

Beth Weirick, CEO, Milwaukee Downtown – BID #21

Click here to register for the Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, which is sponsored by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.