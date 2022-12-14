Like|Minded | Milwaukee

Founded: 2021 | Employees: 5

likeminded.ai

Funding raised: Pre-seed

Product or service: B2B SaaS AI-powered workplace connection platform

Milwaukee-based Like|Minded provides an AI-powered software platform to help connect individuals within organizations, enabling the formation of lasting, meaningful relationships. The founding team of Jeremy Fojut, Benjamin Juarez and Angela Damiani started the company in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, understanding the world of work had changed and the way to build relationships with co-workers would change, too.

What needs are you addressing with your product/company?

Jeremy Fojut, co-founder and chief executive officer: “The challenge Like|Minded addresses is the time-consuming, inefficient and costly nature of cultivating workplace connections. Workplace connections are also often hindered by physical distance, especially in the current, more remote workforce. However, Like|Minded has been able to automate this pain point and foster deeper belonging in company cultures, which has always been our goal.”

What would you consider to be your breakthrough so far?

“The most significant breakthrough for any startup is usually not the product, but rather the customer renewals. For example, our earliest clients have all renewed their subscriptions to Like|Minded, which is the ultimate sign that you are on to something.”

What’s been your mindset when overcoming setbacks?

“One of my superpowers is not getting ahead of myself. This is my sixth company, and I know there will be plenty of highs and lows sometimes — and occasionally they all happen within an hour. Being able to keep a level head and tackling each setback as it comes has been helpful in overcoming any roadblocks we might experience.”

What’s your biggest lesson learned since founding your company?

“There are no overnight success stories. Instead, it takes vigilance, emotional temperament and a good co-founder – or in our case, multiple co-founders – for ongoing support beyond work.”