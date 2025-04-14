Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate
Real Estate

Next in line: Jefferson County positioned for growth, but will execution meet expectations?

Next in line: Jefferson County positioned for growth, but will execution meet expectations?

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Learn more about:
Aztalan BioBriohn Building CorporationKikkomanMMACOnego BioPalermo'sThe Barry CompanyThrive Economic DevelopmentWangard PartnersDale KooyengaDeb ReinboldJim BaryMatt MoroneyMichael LuckeyNelson Williams

On his very first day working for Jefferson County as assistant to the county administrator, Michael Luckey was part of a crucial meeting: Jefferson County was making its pitch to Kikkoman, the Japan-based food products manufacturer best known for its soy sauce, to get the multibillion-dollar company to choose the city of Jefferson for a

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.