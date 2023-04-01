Markets closed up, led by small-caps this week. The NASDAQ is up over 20% this year. It may appear like we’ve averted a big dip, but some analysts wonder if we’re just experiencing the eye of the storm. Some think the consequences of rate hikes have yet to be seen. Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Jason Cooper discuss.
Is This The Eye Of The Storm?
